Brittney Griner trial: Russian court hands down verdict, sentence in WNBA star’s case

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling by a Russian judge on Thursday.

She was also fined 1 million rules.

Russian prosecutors asked the court to hand Griner a 9.5-year prison sentence. The defense then started its arguments. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner offered an apology ahead of the sentencing.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,” she said. “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

She added: “Hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.