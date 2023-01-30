FOX Sports 

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star, has one last troll for the Bengals after AFC Championship

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got the last laugh on Sunday when her husband helped lift the team into Super Bowl LVII with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brittany Mahomes was in a suite high atop Arrowhead Stadium with her father-in-law Pat Mahomes, and the two were seen on Instagram celebrating the 23-20 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sterling Skye Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are seen prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Pat Mahomes lit up a cigar to help celebrate the victory. Brittany Mahomes then found a way to troll the Bengals after all the trash talk earlier in the week.

She saw a fan down at the lower level holding up a sign which read “Cancun on 3.” It was tweet Bengals cornerback Eli Apple sent after his team defeated the Buffalo Bills in last week’s divisional round playoff game. She also sent the message in a tweet.

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS, CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES SET TO MAKE SUPER BOWL HISTORY

Apple had a decent game though he was called for holding at a crucial point of the game. He finished with six tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, kisses Brittany Matthews before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick Mahomes will make his third Super Bowl appearance. He was 29-of-43 with 326 passing yards and two touchdown passes. His scramble at the end of the game got the Chiefs a first down and an unnecessary roughness penalty at the end of that run helped put Harrison Butker in better range to nail the go-ahead field goal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, hugs Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII will be on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game can be seen on FOX.