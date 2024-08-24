Brittany Mahomes slams ‘haters’ in cryptic post as social media speculates, links it to Trump

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, sent a scathing message to her “haters” on Instagram Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s wife posted the message after social media users linked the hate to her social media activity.

She appeared to like Donald Trump’s post on Instagram that outlined the “2024 GOP platform” from Aug. 13.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she posted on her Instagram story Friday afternoon. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Screenshots and a screen-recorded video indicated she liked the post, but a review of the post later by Fox News Digital could not find her account among the 400,000-plus “likes” on the post.

A contact for Brittany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Supporters of Brittany’s message were quick to point the finger at Taylor Swift fans. Several Swift fan accounts circulated the screenshots on social media, voicing their displeasure. Swift dates Patrick’s teammate, Travis Kelce.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes attended several Chiefs games throughout the season. The two even went out to eat together in New York City during the NFL season. As of publishing, Brittany still follows Swift on Instagram (Swift does not follow anybody). Swift has publicly supported Democratic candidates in the past, including an endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020.

The post came roughly two hours before Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker again spoke out about his religious beliefs as it relates to women’s reproductive rights.

