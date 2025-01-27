Brittany Mahomes rips Bills fans over ‘absolutely disgusting’ Week 11 stunt after AFC title win

Brittany Mahomes got the last laugh over Buffalo Bills fans on Sunday as she watched her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LIX.

Mahomes fired off a post on her Instagram Stories following the team’s 32-29 win directed at the Bills Mafia. She didn’t forget about the noose a group of Bills fans hung around a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes before the two teams met in Week 11.

“Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting… So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people,” she wrote in the post.

The Bills won the game 30-21 in the regular-season matchup. It was one of two losses the Chiefs had this season. It also came at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, instead of Kansas City, Missouri.

The difference appeared to be palpable. The Chiefs held strong and a late Patrick Mahomes drive set up a Harrison Butker field goal to help them win the game.

Brittany Mahomes has proven to keep receipts from critics before.

After the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, she fired off a social media post aimed at former NFL star Bart Scott’s prediction the team would miss the playoffs that season. The Chiefs were coming off a Tyreek Hill trade.

After the Chiefs’ AFC title win over the Baltimore Ravens last season, Mahomes had another message for critics.

“We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say? See yall in Vegas,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The Chiefs will meet the Eagles once again – this time in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The game will take place on FOX and stream on Tubi.