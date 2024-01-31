Brittany Mahomes fires off sharp message toward Chiefs critics on heels of AFC title win

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Brittany Mahomes posed a question to Kansas City Chiefs critics on Sunday night after she watched her husband Patrick Mahomes defeat the Baltimore Ravens and advance to the Super Bowl once again.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say? See yall in Vegas.” The New York Post caught the social media fodder before it expired.

Additionally, she expressed how proud she was of the star quarterback as again they get to celebrate winning the conference championship on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. Patrick Mahomes will be looking to win the third Super Bowl title of his career and take one step closer to sports immortality.

Last year, Brittany Mahomes made clear that she kept the receipts of all the naysayers who did not think the Chiefs would still be the same after they traded Tyreek Hill to the Maimi Dolphins. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season – in epic fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In February 2023, she re-posted a screenshot from former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who believed that the Chiefs would not even make the playoffs.

She took another shot at critics in August during an Instagram Q&A.

“It used to, yes, but not anymore,” she responded when asked whether she takes the scrutiny to heart. “I could give two s—s about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me.”

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, it will be the first time a team has won in consecutive years since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. The talk around the quarterback will certainly increase should Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

