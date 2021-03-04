Britt Reid crash: Lawyer for injured girl's family releases audio recording of panicked voices

An audio recording released Wednesday reveals the chaotic moments that followed a Feb. 4 crash involving Britt Reid, who was then an assistant coach with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“Where’s Ariel? Where the —- is Ariel? Ariel, wake up, honey. Wake up,” a woman in the recording is heard asking, according to the Kansas City Star.

Ariel Young, age 5, was seriously injured in the crash. On Tuesday, Tom Porto, an attorney for the girl’s family, said the child “likely has permanent brain damage,” as a result of the accident, which remained under investigation.

On Wednesday, Porto said the recording captures the girl’s mother speaking on voicemail after the crash, after having started a phone call immediately before the accident, according to reports.

The crash also injured another child, 4, who suffered injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

In the recording, one of the children is heard crying and repeatedly saying “Ow! Ow! Ow! Ow!,” the Star reported.

The family also sought help from a driver, 19, who is heard frantically checking on those inside the vehicle.

“Where’s Ariel?” he asks before pleading with another passenger to wake up.

The back end of the vehicle that Ariel and her family were in was heavily damaged, according to photos Porto shared Wednesday with FOX 4 of Kansas City.

Porto said Ariel “likely has permanent brain damage,” during an appearance Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The girl was in a coma for several days after the crash before regaining consciousness.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development. She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking – it’s a sad, sad, sad story,” Porto said.

The crash occurred near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., just days before the Chiefs left for Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV. Reid, a son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit two cars on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate-435 near the team’s practice facility.

Britt Reid hit the first car, then slammed into the back of the SUV Ariel was in, FOX 4 reported. Ariel, her mom, and her cousin, 4, had pulled over to help a family member whose car had run out of gas.

Britt Reid, 35, who was the team’s outside linebackers coach, said he’d been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall, court records said, according to FOX 4. He was placed on administrative leave before his contract expired and he was let go by the NFL team.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.