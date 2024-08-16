Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery.

The Brewers released a statement Thursday with Yelich saying he had made the decision “after careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel.” Dr. Brandon Rebholz will perform the surgery Friday in Milwaukee.

The 32-year-old Yelich hasn’t played since being removed from a game on July 23. The Brewers are still nine games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central as of Thursday evening.

The 2018 NL MVP earned his third All-Star Game selection this year. He was batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games despite dealing with the back issue that had landed him on the injured list twice.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

