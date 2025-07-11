Brewers make bizarre announcement confirming completion of trade with Dodgers as teams faced off

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Milwaukee Brewers remained hot in their second-to-last series before the MLB All-Star break. The Brewers’ dramatic extra-innings win Wednesday sealed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers were idle Thursday and trail the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs by two games in the loss column. And the unusual timing of a trade between the Brewers and Dodgers raised some eyebrows.

During Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers revealed they had completed a trade that sent outfielder Steward Berroa to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.

Berroa’s split from the Dodgers appeared imminent after the outfielder was recently designated for assignment. Berroa celebrated his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays last season before he joined the Dodgers in May.

Berroa did not make the leap from the minor leagues to the big league club during his stint with the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets. He was credited with 11 RBIs and one home run. He also played in 25 games for the Buffalo Bison, the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate.

Berroa finished his lone season with the Blue Jays with a .189 batting average. In a corresponding move, the Brewers designated right-handed relief pitcher Elvin Rodríguez for assignment.

Tyler Glasnow took the mound for the Dodgers Wednesday for the first time since April 27 and struck out five batters over five innings.

Wednesday’s defeat was the Dodgers’ sixth consecutive loss.

