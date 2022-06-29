Brewers’ Jonathan Davis makes spectacular catch in 2nd inning vs Rays

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jonathan Davis potentially made the catch of the year Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The incredible play came in the second inning with Randy Arozarena batting for the Rays. He hit a deep fly ball to center field at Tropicana Stadium and Davis was able to track it down to make a diving over-the-shoulder catch for the out. He would faceplant onto the padding in center field.

However, Davis was in pain after making the catch. He appeared to injure his back. He would stay in the game, but he would later be replaced by Jace Peterson.

Davis’ catch and Rowdy Tellez’s prowess at the plate helped Milwaukee to a 5-3 win.

Tellez hit two home runs in the win. He has five home runs and eight RBIs in the last six games. He hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eight off Rays reliever Calvin Faucher. In the second inning, he hit a home run off opener Jalen Beeks.

Tellez has 15 home runs on the season.

Peterson and Luis Urias also had RBIs in the win.

Eric Lauer gave the Brewers 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed three runs on six hits. Beeks went two innings and allowed a run, striking out four batters. Ryan Thompson gave Tampa Bay two innings as well with strikeouts.

The Brewers moved to 44-33 and remained in first with the National League Central division. Tampa Bay fell to 40-34.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.