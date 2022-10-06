Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season

On the last day of the Major League Baseball regular season, one fan left it all on the line.

The Milwaukee Brewers hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final home game of the season, and one fan wanted to make sure he left American Family Field with a souvenir on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A man in a blue Robin Yount jersey and camouflage Green Bay Packers hat appeared to dive over three rows in a valiant attempt to catch a foul ball.

A few friends in the row ahead of him did not seem to notice the attempt, while a woman and another man in the row the man fell into were a bit startled but laughed it off. Yount, a Gold Glove winner in 1982, may have made the play.

ROYALS FIRE MIKE MATHENY AFTER 3 SEASONS

Arizona would pick up the 4-2 victory over Milwaukee. Second baseman Josh Rojas and left fielder Corbin Carroll each had home runs. Pavin Smith and Christian Walker were 3-for-4 on the day.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo home run and Tyrone Taylor had another RBI for the Brewers.

Arizona wrapped the 2022 season with a 74-88 record – 22 wins better than last season. The team finished fourth in the National League West, just ahead of the Colorado Rockies and seven games behind last year’s division winner San Francisco Giants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brewers finished 86-76, missing the playoffs by a game. The team won the National League Central division last year.