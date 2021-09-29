Brewers’ Devin Williams breaks throwing hand after punching wall, will miss playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams’ season is likely over.

The 2020 National League Rookie of the Year fractured his throwing hand after he punched a wall while celebrating the team’s NL Central title. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said prior to Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams will likely need surgery.

There’s an “outside chance” Williams could return to the team if they reach the World Series.

“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”

Williams finished the 2021 regular season with an 8-2 record and 2.50 ERA. He struck out 87 hitters over 54 innings of work. As a rookie last year, Williams finished with a 4-1 record, to go along with a 0.33 ERA.

Williams received an X-ray during Tuesday’s game that showed his hand was fractured. He apologized to the organization as well as the fans for making a poor decision that led to his injury.

“I’m pretty upset with myself,” Williams said. “There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down — our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role that I play on this team. There’s a lot of people counting on me. I guess all I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it and don’t make that same mistake in the future.”