Brewers’ closer Josh Hader steps away from team to be with wife during pregnancy ‘complications’

Milwaukee Brewers star closer Josh Hader was placed on the family medical emergency list by the team on Monday and is expected to miss the Brewers three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

According to Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, Hader’s wife has had complications with her pregnancy. The couple is expecting their first child in July, according to Hader’s Instagram.

“Josh’s wife has had complications with her pregnancy, and they’re at a stage where Josh did not feel comfortable leaving,” Counsell said before the series opener at San Diego.

Hader is a three-time All-Star and one of the top closers in Major League Baseball. Hader is currently second in Major League Baseball with 15 saves, giving up just two hits and zero earned runs in 13.2 innings of work. He has struck out 21 batters while giving up just five walks.

The Brewers lost to the Padres 3-2 in 10 innings Monday night. The two teams are scheduled to play the second game of their three-game series Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Last week, Derrick White of the Boston Celtics also stepped away from his team in order to be with his wife, after White’s wife went into labor earlier than expected with their first child.

Prior to the start of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, White was informed that his wife was going into labor with their first child.

“Once I found out she was in labor, I just tried to get that first flight out. I missed one, which would have got me there earlier, but finally got on one and was just texting with her mom the whole time while she eventually gave birth to our son,” White said according to The Boston Globe. “And it was just a special feeling. I wasn’t there, but even just getting pictures and videos and all that on the plane, it was just special, and he’s already changed our life, so it’s been crazy. And then just sitting with him, watching the game, cheering us on from home, so it was cool. And just one of those moments that I’ll have forever.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.