Brewers’ Christian Yelich ties MLB record with 3rd cycle, comes with interesting twist

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich made history on Wednesday when he tied the mark for most cycles completed in an MLB career.

Yelich tripled during a six-run ninth–inning rally to put the finishing touches on the cycle. He doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third and singled in the fifth. Milwaukee defeated the Cincinnati Reds 14-11.

“I’d definitely rather win the game,” the 2018 National League MVP said after the game. “Weird things happen in baseball. Any time you can hit for a cycle, it’s pretty cool. I will try to enjoy it as much as possible.”

All of Yelich’s cycles have come against the Reds. In 2018, he hit for the cycle twice in a span of three weeks.

“A lot of things kind of have to happen to hit the cycle,” he said. “It is hard enough to get four hits in a major league game and to have the right kind, there’s an element of luck. It is still pretty cool.”

Four other players have hit for the cycle three times in their careers: Long John Reilly, Bob Meusel, Babe Herman and Adrian Beltre.

Yelich has played in 30 games this season for the Brewers. He is hitting .234 with a .750 OPS with four home runs. He won the MVP in 2018, his first season in Milwaukee after getting traded by the Miami Marlins. He was runner-up for the award in 2019.

Milwaukee is leading the National League Central division with a 20-11 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.