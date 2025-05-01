Brewers’ Christian Yelich reflects on friendship with legendary announcer Bob Uecker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The baseball world lost a legend over the offseason when legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker died at the age of 90.

Uecker called games for the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971 and appeared in the 1989 movie “Major League” and the film’s two sequels.

His last game was the Brewers’ heartbreaking postseason loss to the Mets back in October, when Pete Alonso became the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all game while his team was trailing.

Christian Yelich, who won an MVP with the team in 2018, was emotional after the loss, mostly speaking about Uecker.

“For me, it was talking to Ueck,” he said at the time. “That’s kind of what — tough one. All the other stuff is what it is. It’s a tough way for your season to end, but talking to ‘Uecky’ one-on-one was tough.”

Not often do broadcasters have close relationships with players, but this was an exception. And in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Yelich made it known that Uecker’s presence is definitely missed.

“I had gotten to know Bob extremely well over the last eight years. He and I were really good friends. He had amazing stories and lived in incredible life,” Yelich said. “Just getting to listen and talk about the game and be able to truly be friends with him, you know, I think I got to see him in a unique light that a lot of people necessarily didn’t, who didn’t really know him like that. He was around almost every home game for us. He’d come in the clubhouse and just hang out and just shoot the s— with the guys in the lunchroom or really just wherever.

“He was friends with some of the best players in the game. He lived this incredible life, whether it was Johnny Carson or astronauts calling him from the space station on his birthday, being in the ‘Major League’ movies, he just had stories for days, and just getting to listen to those daily was something that was really, really cool. Obviously, everybody with the Brewers and baseball and really all around the world, everybody misses Bob, and he lived an incredible lifestyle.”

“The thing about Bob,” Yelich added, “when you first meet him, you feel like you know him forever. That’s how he makes everybody feel. He just had such an outgoing personality and made everybody feel like they’re his friend. I think it was a gift that he had as far as being able to connect to people. He kind of disarms the situation quick. He’s obviously a legend being Bob Uecker and all the things that he’d done in his life up to that point. I remember the first time meeting him, you know, he kind of felt like you’d known him for a long time already, and then obviously our relationship kind of grew as the years went by and got to know each other a little bit better. Spent a lot of time hanging.”

Uecker was born and raised in Milwaukee and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. He played baseball while he was at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Belvoir. Uecker joined the Milwaukee Braves’ organization in 1956 and was in the minors until he got called up in 1962. His career ended five years later.

Uecker was a broadcaster in Atlanta before doing broadcasts for the Brewers. He called games for 54 seasons before his death. He also served as a broadcaster for ABC and NBC during World Series and League Championship games. He called the Brewers’ 1982 World Series loss to the Cardinals for a local Milwaukee station.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

