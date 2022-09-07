Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits longest home run of season, traveling at 499 feet

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a new leader in the clubhouse.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich is on top of the list for longest home run in 2022, as he belted a home run 499 feet on Tuesday night in Denver.

Okay, okay, it’s Coors Field. But his shot was the second-longest home run hit in Coors Field history.

It also is the third-furthest home run measured in the Statcast Era (since 2015) behind Nomar Mazara’s 505 feet and Giancarlo Stanton’s 504 feet, the latter of which also was in Denver.

Stanton set the old record back in 2016, with his former teammate Yelich hitting in front of him that day. Mazara broke that record in then-Globe Life Park, the Texas Rangers’ old stadium, in 2019.

The previous longest home run of the season was by Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, who went 496 feet also at Coors Field.

It was Yelich’s 12th home run of the season.

The Brewers are fighting for their postseason hopes – after being up four games in the NL Central on July 30, they now trail a postseason spot by two games and the division by 7.5 games.