Brett Favre suggests Netflix documentary targets him for Trump support

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brett Favre appears to believe Netflix is out to get him due to his support of President Donald Trump.

The streaming service released its documentary on the Hall of Famer titled “Untold: The Fall of Favre.”

The documentary highlights the scandals of Favre allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman while playing for the New York Jets, and his alleged involvement in the Mississippi State welfare scandal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Upon the doc’s release, Favre reposted two X posts that ripped Netflix.

“Netflix is going after @BrettFavre for being an outspoken Trump supporter. We stand with Brett Favre,” the Hodge twins wrote.

And wrote @SteveLovesAmmo, “Haven’t you ever noticed that these “scandals” seem to pop up (or again) every single time a famous individual vocally supports President Trump?… Brett has been under constant attack from the mainstream media and also now today, Netflix… Tonight, a new documentary premiers tonight on Netflix attempting to tarnish his name.

“We all know that if he wasn’t a Conservative, this would not be happening right now. Was this a hit documentary because Donald Trump won the 2024 election? That has yet to be determined.With that being said, I support .@BrettFavre! One of the greats!”

While speaking at a Trump rally in October just before the election, Favre said it would be “insane” to vote for Kamala Harris.

FORMER NFL STAR RYAN CLARK APOLOGIZES FOR DRAGGING ROBERT GRIFFIN III’S WIFE INTO ANGEL REESE DEBATE

“We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better,” Favre said at the rally. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. . . . It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback.”

“USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it,” Favre added. “I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make American great again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Favre has long supported Trump, saying last year that the country was in a “better place” when he was president. He endorsed Trump in 2020 because of his stance on freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police after a summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.