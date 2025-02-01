Brett Favre says viral confrontation with Mark Gastineau about NFL sack record was a ‘setup’

A video went viral back in December that featured Mark Gastineau confronting Brett Favre in 2023 about Michael Strahan sacking the Green Bay Packers legend to break Gastineau’s single-season sack record.

In the final game of the 2001 season, Favre appeared to fall onto the field before being tackled by Strahan, giving the New York Giants legend the record. (It’s since been tied by T.J. Watt.) Gastineau accused Favre of taking a “dive,” and the play remains controversial.

Gastineau met Favre at a memorabilia event last year, saying that Favre had “hurt” him and that he was going to “take my sack back” in a heated exchange.

The confrontation was featured in ESPN’s 30 for 30, “New York Sack Exchange;” not coincidentally, Favre said he believes the meeting had been planned by “ESPN and/or NFL Films.”

“There are athletes from all sports; generally, it’s retired guys. So, you encounter a lot of different guys, but I had no clue, and I really think that was a setup by ESPN and/or NFL Films,” Favre told Mihcele Tafoya on her podcast.

Favre said he had spotted a camera “hiding” above a “divider,” and admitted he had been a bit worried.

“He actually came right to the table – he’s still a big guy. . . .Honestly, I was thinking, the last thing I want to have to do is fight this guy right here,” Favre said.

The Hall of Fame QB added that he felt Gastineau “wasn’t all there” due to his history of concussions.

Favre took to X shortly after the confrontation went viral, in an attempt to “clear the air,” admitting that it “maybe” had “crossed my mind to help Strahan,” but he was not trying to “hurt” Gastineau.

“I booted out of a run thinking it would be wide open, saw Strahan standing there and ducked down. The game was over. There was no need for me to do anything spectacular. It probably wasn’t Michael’s best sack or tackle for loss. In a different game or situation, I would have made a bigger effort to avoid the sack or TFL. But at no point was I thinking about hurting Gastineau,” Favre pleaded.

Favre added that the incident was “not the kind of moment that should be filmed and released.”

