Brett Favre questions details of New Orleans attack, Trump Tower bombing: ‘Hard to see what’s real’

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre expressed confusion and skepticism about the details related to the deadly New Year’s Day incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

In an X post Friday, Favre asked followers “what’s going on” with the terror attack in New Orleans that killed 14 and the Cybertruck bombing outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas that killed one.

“What’s going on with the New Orleans and Trump Hotel story? A lot of information and hard to sift through to see what’s real!” Favre wrote.

Many of Favre’s followers responded, sharing similar skepticism.

“Whatever the FBI says, believe the opposite!” one user wrote.

Another user responded, advising Favre and others to “ignore the media.”

“None of it. Take in the event. Ignore the media,” the user wrote.

More details about the two attacks have emerged in recent days.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man who plowed a rented pickup truck into New Year’s revelers on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street Wednesday, and Matthew Livelsberger, the man eyed in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas hours later, were both Army soldiers who served at Fort Liberty and deployed to Aghanistan in 2009, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Las Vegas, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that while both men served in Afghanistan in 2009, any potential ties there were still under investigation

“We don’t have any evidence that they were in the same province in Afghanistan, the same location or the same unit,” McMahill said. “Again, something else that remains under investigation.”

A defense official told Fox News there was no evidence based on their military service that the attacks were related. While both men served at Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, they were there at different times. The North Carolina base is home to more than 50,000 service members.

The FBI released surveillance images of the New Orleans attack that show Jabbar just about an hour before he allegedly sped a rented Ford pickup through a crowd of Bourbon Street revelers in an attack officials say was inspired by the Islamic State.

More than 30 others were injured. Despite previously investigating the possibility of accomplices in the attack, the FBI said Thursday the bureau is confident Jabbar acted alone.

The FBI recovered a black ISIS flag from Jabbar’s rented pickup truck that was used for the attack.

“This investigation is only a little more than 24 hours old, and we have no indication at this point that anyone else was involved in this attack other than Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar,” FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia of the counterterrorism division at FBI headquarters said Thursday.

“The FBI is surging people and assets to this area from across the region and across the nation. Special agents in field offices across the country are assisting with potential aspects of this investigation and following up on leads. Additional teams of special agents, professional staff and victim specialists continue to arrive to provide more investigative power and assistance to the victims and their families.”