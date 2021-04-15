Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers? Packers great Donald Driver weighs in

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are not only two of the greatest players in the history of the Green Bay Packers, but they are recognized as two of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.

Packers great Donald Driver was lucky enough to play with both.

Driver, who played his entire 14-year career with the Packers from 1999-2012, holds the franchise’s all-time records for receptions (743) and receiving yards (10,137). He was also a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In an interview with Fox News Wednesday on behalf of Master Lock, Driver was asked whether he would take Favre or Rodgers to be his quarterback for one more game in the NFL.

His response? Neither.

“If I had to choose… I’m going to be honest with myself,” Driver explained. “I’m going to choose the man that I know built the grounds at Lambeau Field. I’m going to have to go with Bart Starr. I’m going to have to choose the man that played in different climates and different conditions when they didn’t have heaters on the sidelines. I would go to war with Bart Starr any single day.”

Driver said that he “would go to war with Brett and Aaron” but added, “it’s so hard to pick one guy because I had a relationship with both of them. I wouldn’t choose one guy over the other.”

Starr, Favre, and Rodgers have Hall of Fame resumes that line up with the best of the best.

Starr, a two-time Super Bowl champion, also won five NFL championships with the Packers in 1961,1962, and three straight years from 1965-67. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro selection, and is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.

Favre, a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, made 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010, including 297 regular-season games, which is by far the most in NFL history. Favre also became the first quarterback in league history to reach 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins, and victories.

Rodgers, who is coming off an MVP performance in 2020, is also a four-time All-Pro selection, nine-time Pro Bowler, and holds an incredible career touchdown-to-interception ratio (412 TDs, 89 INTs).

Despite Rodgers’ successful career with the franchise, the Packers still decided to take Utah State’s Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, signaling that the team may be headed in a different direction in the near future as Rodgers will turn 37-years-old at the start of the 2021 season.

Recently, Rodgers discussed his future with the organization. The star signal caller’s take on the talks? “I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands,” said Rodgers, “I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go.”

As Rodgers’ long-time teammate, Driver is speculating the quarterback’s future just like everybody else, but he says, “the only people that really know are the organization and Aaron Rodgers.”

“I think sometimes we speculate as reporters and analysts, and guys sitting back watching the game, and we want to analyze the game ourselves and so, I think so many people want to know what’s going to happen, but no one really knows,” Driver told Fox News. “I think Aaron’s going to be able to stay in Green Bay for as long as he wants.

“Jordan Love is going to have to wait his time,” Driver continued. “Aaron waited his time behind Brett, and it allowed Aaron to step in and prove that he should have been the first pick in that 2005 draft. Aaron has a platform to be able to say, ‘Listen I want to be here and play this game as long as I can.’ And he will do that. He’s a legend. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. I’m just blessed to be able to say I played with the guy and won a Super Bowl with him.”