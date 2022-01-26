Aaron Rodgers was thrust into a conversation about his future after his season was surprisingly cut short following the Green Bay Packers’ shocking 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend. While many are speculating if Saturday’s game may have been the last for Rodgers, former teammate and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre isn’t too sure.

Favre, 58, said Tuesday that he believes Rodgers will return with the Packers next season as Green Bay offers him the best chance of winning a Super Bowl.

“His best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They had it just like they wanted it – really two years in a row and there is no reason to think that they’re not going to be any better. Barring injuries, they’re a good team.”

“I think he comes back,” Favre continued. “… had he won the Super Bowl, I think he leaves or doesn’t play, but that’s not the case. I think that there’s still unfinished work left for him in Green Bay, and that’s to win a Super Bowl and again, I think his best chance to win one.”

Favre said that similar to Tom Brady, Rodgers is “playing at a super high level.”

“It’s going to take some time to let this sink in and the worst is yet to come as far as the feeling. I don’t expect an answer anytime soon. What is soon? I don’t know, a month, could be two months.”

Following Saturday’s loss, Rodgers said he would take his time before making a decision.

“I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game. I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision — obviously before free agency or anything kinda gets going on that front,” he said.

Rodgers declined to say if he believed a Super Bowl could be won in Green Bay, adding that it’s a question he’s asked himself before. But one thing is for sure: “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild, if I’m going to keep playing.”