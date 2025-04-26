Brett Favre offers crucial NFL Draft reminder amid Shedeur Sanders’ shocking fall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, and these next four rounds will fly by with prospects hoping a dream calls their name to join them.

Among those is someone no one believed to be going on Day 3: Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback fell out of the first round, and three more quarterbacks were taken in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, ending Day 2 in complete shock.

But one Hall of Fame quarterback decided to send a draft reminder not just to Sanders, but to all those still waiting to get selected.

Brett Favre, whom the Atlanta Falcons selected No. 33 overall in the 1991 NFL Draft, posted on X a couple of his famous draft day pictures with an important message.

“Heck I didn’t care when I got drafted, I just wanted a team to give me a chance wherever I went,” Favre wrote. “It’s what you do when your # is called that matters, not when you were taken.

Favre’s NFL Draft story is also a unique one considering the Falcons’ head coach at the time, Jerry Glanville, did not approve of the choice for the Southern Miss product. He even noted that it would take a plane crash for him to even put Favre into a game.

Favre played in just two games, attempting four passes, including his first, which was returned for a pick-six in Week 11 against Washington.

“On top of that, the team that drafted me didn’t even want me,” Favre added in his X post.

Luckily for him, the Green Bay Packers thought adding him would benefit them. It turned out to be the right move by GM Ron Wolf.

Favre went on to win a Super Bowl, be named MVP three times and make 11 Pro Bowls over his Hall of Fame-worthy 20-year career.

Someone like Sanders would love to have the success that Favre did in his career, but it’s going to be much later than the second round.

Experts and fans alike couldn’t fathom Sanders, whom some had as a potential first overall pick when the college season ended, falling into Day 3.

However, that’s his reality and he will have to have the same mindset as players like Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins before him – all of whom were chosen on the final days of their respective drafts.

