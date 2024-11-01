Brett Favre likens Donald Trump as president to Packers: ‘A winner’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre knows a thing or two about what gets the people of Wisconsin going, having quarterbacked their beloved Green Bay Packers for 16 years with a Super Bowl victory in 1997.

So, when Favre came out to speak at former President Donald Trump’s rally at the Resch Center, the crowd went ballistic for one of their Packer legends.

Favre has long supported Trump in this year’s election, and he even pointed out to the crowd that current Packers running back AJ Dillon was also in attendance on Wednesday night.

However, when speaking about Trump’s administration that would head into office, he likened it to his former organization.

“Much like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner,” Favre said. “The United States of America won with his leadership.”

Favre started off his speech, which went just over seven minutes, saying he did not believe he would be back in town in this specific setting. However, it was imperative for him to do so.

“I think there’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre, who was accompanied by his wife and grandson, said. “First and foremost, are there any Packer fans in the house?”

That question got a tremendous amount of roars before Favre got into what he wanted to discuss.

At one point, he brought up the definition of insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.

“Sounds like the first couple of years of my tenure here with the Packers,” Favre said, jokingly. “Mike Holmgren would say, ‘What in the hell are you doing, Brett?’ I said, ‘Hell, I don’t know, Mike.’ But we figured out a way to get it done.”

Why did he use that analogy?

“It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office,” Favre said, referencing her work as vice president in the Biden administration.

Favre also ridiculed President Biden for his “garbage” comments regarding Trump voters.

“I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that? I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great,” Favre explained.

