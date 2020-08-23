Brett Brown looks like a goner after 76ers get swept by Celtics

The Process may be over and the coach who was part of that roller-coaster ride could be on his way out, too.

After the 76ers were swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics on Sunday, Brett Brown’s job appears to be jeopardy.

ESPN reported that Brown is “without internal momentum” to return for his eighth season as coach and a decision on his future could come soon.

Brown took over in Philadelphia in 2013 and coached through four losing seasons when the 76ers were tanking under former general manager Sam Hinkie, and landed top picks Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz. They won more than 50 games the next two years, reaching the conference semifinals in consecutive seasons, as Simmons and Embiid emerged as stars. But this year Philadelphia finished with the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had no answer for the Celtics after losing Simmons to surgery to repair his left kneecap subluxation.

In February, general manager Elton Brand didn’t make it sound like Brown’s job was safe, declining to commit to him long term. “He’s our coach and I’m supporting Brett Brown,” Brand said when asked about Brown.

After an ugly Game 2 loss to the Celtics, Embiid seemed to be criticizing the lack of adjustments being made against Boston star Jayson Tatum.

“Jayson has been killing it. You have to find a way to get the ball out of his hands,” he said, according to the Washington Post. “They want me to stay back … but we’ve got to make adjustments. Something’s got to change. It feels too easy.”

Something – the head coach — might be changing now.