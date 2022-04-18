Breakers’ Davin Bellamy has breakout USFL debut, trash talk picked up in mics

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Breakers linebacker Davin Bellamy had a breakout game in the team’s win against the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night, picking up six tackles and three sacks.

Bellamy’s performance helped New Orleans maintain the 23-17 win over Philadelphia.

During the game, the USFL’s commitment to bring fans an all-access feel to the broadcast was on full display. Bellamy was mic’d up and fans got to listen to the trash talk he was bringing on the field.

“They’re demoralized!” he could be heard yelling from the sidelines.

It was one of the innovations the USFL vowed to have during its inaugural season and Bellamy exemplified exactly what the league hoped to bring to fans in the first week.

New Orleans head coach Larry Fedora was happy with Bellamy’s performance in the first game.

“That’s why he was our first pick,” Fedora said, via FOX Sports. “We knew he could be very good in this league. He’s a heck of a professional, the way he handles himself on and off the field. Everything that he does, including being a good leader.”

Bellamy played for Georgia in college and bounced around NFL practice squads from 2018 to 2021 before getting a legitimate shot with the Breakers.

He was on the same 2017 Bulldogs defense as Lorenzo Carter, Roquan Smith and Tae Crowder – all of whom are currently in the NFL.