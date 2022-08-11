Braves’ Vaughn Grissom homers over Green Monster for first big league hit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Atlanta Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom, the “welcome to the big leagues” moment could not have been any sweeter.

Grissom, who was called up by the Braves on Wednesday from Double-A Mississippi, launched a home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park for his first career Major League hit, adding a single and a stolen base in Atlanta’s 8-4 win.

“That was like a ‘We made it’ moment, I guess,” Grissom said after the game. “Like a ‘We did it’ type of feeling.”

After going hitless in his first two at-bats, Grissom hammered the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning, flipping his bat as he watched his first hit land on Lansdowne Street outside of Fenway Park.

Grissom is the first Braves player to homer in his major league debut since Austin Riley in 2019 and just the 13th overall to accomplish the feat, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I just took a second to myself (before the game) to just really look at everything, and just do my best to just take a picture in my head,” said Grissom, who went back on the field with his family after the game. “You really don’t know until you actually do it. I mean, you try to prepare yourself and all that, but it’s nothing like how you think it’s going to be.”

For Atlanta, Wednesday’s win completed the sweep of the two-game series in Boston, which was badly needed after losing four of five against the first-place New York Mets.

“We had a rough weekend,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Which is fine; it’s going to happen. I did not think this was going to be bump free.”

Grissom, a shortstop in the minor leagues, was selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He batted ninth and played second base on Wednesday night.

