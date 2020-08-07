Braves troll Blue Jays’ Reese McGuire after car masturbation arrest

Reese McGuire won’t have to hear it from fans, but he won’t be getting off that easily.

After the Blue Jays catcher was revealed to have been busted for allegedly masturbating in his car outside a strip mall in February, he was trolled on his way to the plate Thursday night in Atlanta. The Braves’ organist, known for coming up with creative walk-up songs for visiting hitters, played Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” as McGuire came to bat in the third inning.

BLUE JAYS’ REESE MCGUIRE ARRESTED FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE IN PARKING LOT

McGuire was at least spared from having to take any slack from fans as ballparks remain empty due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 25-year-old went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Blue Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Braves.

As for the legal fallout of his incident, McGuire pleaded no contest and was fined $450 after initially being charged with exposure of sexual organs.