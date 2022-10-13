Braves tie up NLDS against Phillies with big sixth inning

It was a long, long, long day – turned into night – in Atlanta, but for Braves fans, it was all worth it.

Rain delayed the game close to three hours, but the Braves tied the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-0 win in Game 2.

After the delay, both Kyle Wright and Zack Wheeler wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible, so they traded zeros for the first five and a half innings, which lasted about 90 minutes.

The Phillies wasted a leadoff double by Bryce Harper in the second – he moved to third on a fly out, but they couldn’t get him in.

That was the only runner in scoring position until the bottom of the sixth inning – with two outs, Wheeler plunked Ronald Acuna Jr. and walked Dansby Swanson. With two strikes, Matt Olson squeaked one under the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins to finally turn the scoreboard on and give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

With a runner now on third, Austin Riley’s infield single put them up 2-0, and Travis d’Arnaud then gave the Braves their fifth-straight two-out baserunner, driving in Olson for a three-run lead.

The Braves went to the bullpen in the seventh inning after Wright gave them six scoreless, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out six. But no matter who pitched, it was no match for the Phillies. A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen combined for three scoreless frames in relief.

Wheeler held Atlanta to just one baserunner in his first 5.2 innings. He finished with three earned in six innings while striking out five, allowing four hits, hitting one and walking one.

The series now moves to Philadelphia, where the Phillies have not played since Sept. 25 against Atlanta – Game 2 wrapped up 11 consecutive road games for them. It will also be their first home postseason game since 2011.

Aaron Nola will go for the Phillies, while Atlanta has not yet announced a starter. First pitch is set for 4:37 p.m.