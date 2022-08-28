Braves mascot ‘runs over’ youth football players during halftime at Falcons-Jaguars game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars played their final preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, but no player on either team was the star of the night.

That award goes to a player from the Atlanta Mascots team that played against a peewee football squad at halftime. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, left it all out on the field in a wildly entertaining performance.

Blooper didn’t take it easy like his fellow mascots. He was stiff-arming kids left and right as he made his way to the end zone, showing no mercy despite the noticeable size difference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blooper was also seen under center for the Mascots, running over more peewee players while blocking up the middle.

BRAVES ROOKIE SAYS GETTING DRAFTED BY DIVISION RIVAL METS ‘WOULD HAVE BEEN TERRIBLE’

We’re not entirely sure what the final score of this contest was, but Blooper made sure that he was the most valuable player for his team when all was said and done. Maybe the Falcons will give him a call soon, too.

The Falcons would go on to defeat the Jaguars, 28-12, when they took the field after Blooper and his Atlanta team for the second half.

FALCONS’ ARTHUR SMITH APOLOGIZES AFTER JETS PULL OFF PRESEASON COMEBACK VICTORY

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Caleb Huntley led the way on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Blooper heads back to his regular day job, he’ll be leading the support of his Braves, who are currently three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.