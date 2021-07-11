Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. received some devastating news Saturday night.

The outfielder will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced. Acuna was named to the National League All-Star team and was replaced by San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado after the injury was revealed.

The 23-year-old was hitting .281 with a .985 OPS and 24 home runs for the Braves before the injury.

Cuna landed awkwardly on his right leg while trying to make a catch a drive from Miami Marlins batter Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and collapsed onto the warning track. Chisholm was able to get an inside-the-park homer.

Acuna didn’t put any weight on his leg as he was helped to the cart.

“He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game.

Chisholm said he thought Acuna was going to make the catch.

“A guy like that, him getting injured, the baseball world is going to miss him if he’s out for a long time,” he said. “Hopefully he gets better.”

Atlanta pulled out the victory 5-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.