Braves’ Charlie Morton exits World Series Game 1 with brutal leg injury

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a heartbreaking injury in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Morton got handed the ball in hopes of getting the Braves off to a good start on their quest for a championship and he was dealing. He was in the middle of the third inning with three strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed when he was dealt an unlucky blow.

The veteran who has pitched in big spots in several postseason games throughout his career came up lame in the third inning with one out. He appeared to suffer the injury in the second inning when he took a line drive off his leg.

In the third inning, he struck out Jose Altuve and then landed awkwardly after a pitch and gingerly walked off the mound and into the dugout.

Morton’s night was over and so was his 2021 season.

“RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022,” the Braves said in a statement shortly after the pitcher came out of the game.

Morton signed a one-year deal with the Braves in 2021 after two years with the Tampa Bay Rays and two years with the Astros. He was 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA in a major-league-leading 33 stars. He had 216 strikeouts and a 10.5 K/9 ratio.

He had been solid in the postseason allowing just six runs on 10 hits in 14 1/3 innings. The Braves are going to miss his pitching prowess on the mound in the postseason.