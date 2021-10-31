Braves’ Adam Duvall launches himself into World Series history books with grand slam

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall put his team up four runs in the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night.

Duvall connected for a grand slam off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez. The home run put the Braves up 4-0 in a game that could clinch the franchise’s first World Series title since 1995.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Additionally, Duvall made some history with the big blast.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Duvall became the first batter to hit a grand slam in the first inning of a World Series. The Braves were the first team to score four runs in the first inning during a potential series-clinching World Series matchup since the 1961 New York Yankees.

He was the second Braves player to hit a grand slam in a World Series. The first was Lonnie Smith in Game 5 of the 1992 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB Stats. Duvall is the first to hit a grand slam in a potential series-clinching World Series game since Bill Skowron in 1956.

DUSTY BAKER HOPES ASTROS CAN CONJURE SOME MAGIC WITH WORLD SERIES ON THE LINE

Duvall entered Game 5 hitting 3-for-16 in the series with a home run. He was batting .188 with a .610 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Astros later tied the game at 4-4.