Brandon McManus’s lawyer refutes claims he sexual assaulted 2 women: ‘Absolutely fictitious’

Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus is being sued by two women, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by him last year on a flight to London while he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McManus’ attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, told ESPN that his client vehemently denies the claims.

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” Gallaway’s statement to ESPN read. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are – an extortion attempt.”

The alleged victims of sexual assault, who were not named, say the incident occurred on the Jaguars’ plane overseas, according to court documents ESPN cited.

Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II claim McManus was rubbing and grinding himself against them while on the flight. The women, who are also suing the Jaguars, say the team did not supervise him or create a safe environment for them.

The lawsuit alleges that McManus was throwing $100 bills at flight attendants in exchange for them to dance inappropriately for them, as the flight “quickly turned into a party.”

Doe II said that McManus “smirked and walked away” after she confronted him, while Doe I claims one of his Jaguars teammates looked ashamed of McManus’ behavior when she made eye contact with him during his first assault.

The suit also states that McManus attempted to kiss Doe I.

Doe I and Doe II, who flew on their first flight with the Jaguars, say they’ve suffered severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, according to the suit.

The Jaguars released a statement regarding the suit against McManus.

“We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

The Commanders, who signed McManus this offseason, also sent a statement to ESPN.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

McManus, a Super Bowl champion during his time with the Denver Broncos, the team he spent nine seasons with prior to joining the Jaguars in 2023, went 30-for-37 on field goal attempts last season.

