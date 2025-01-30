Brandon Marshall on Josh Allen’s woes against Patrick Mahomes: ‘Sometimes you run into a Michael Jordan’

As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to their third straight Super Bowl, NFL fans can’t help but feel for the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen.

The Chiefs can make history in New Orleans Feb. 9 by winning their third straight Super Bowl. That history has come at the expense of Allen, who is 0-4 in postseason games against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

As good as Allen is — he’s an MVP frontrunner alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this year — he has been unable to get the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades.

And his postgame interview after falling to the Chiefs 32-29 showed his raw emotion. He was short with his answers and looked dejected.

One ex-NFL star, though, broke down Allen’s challenge of having to get through Mahomes to achieve the team’s goals to other sports greats.

“Sometimes you run into a Michael Jordan. Sometimes you run into a Tiger Woods in their prime, and you got to deal with it,” former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall told Fox News Digital while discussing his new venture with his “I Am Athlete” partnering with Revolt.

“If these guys can pull off one or two, then that’s what they can do. But [Mahomes has] been in the league eight years and been to the Super Bowl five times.

“Great job, Josh Allen, but this is the wrong era to be a quarterback.”

Marshall said that was “no knock” against Allen, Jackson, Joe Burrow or even C.J. Stroud with his Houston Texans falling to the Chiefs in the divisional round.

But as good as Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone was with the Utah Jazz, they couldn’t beat Jordan and the Bulls in the two NBA Finals they played. And when Woods was in his golfing prime, some players accepted that finishing second place any given week was an accomplishment because Woods would likely be lifting the trophy.

It’s the unfortunate result of greatness. Someone or some team has to lose.

Marshall described Mahomes and the Chiefs as a “once-in-a-lifetime” phenomenon to watch in sports, and it’s not just because of the two-time MVP.

“There’s a few people. There’s Patrick Mahomes. It shows his greatness,” Marshall explained. “It shows Andy Reid’s greatness, and they both need to be in the conversation of the greatest quarterback of all-time and also the greatest coach of all-time, challenging Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

“Another person that we have to include in this conversation since he’s taken over this defense is Steve Spagnuolo. Before he got there in 2018, this defense was dead last. It was one of the worst defenses in the league for a few years. Insert Coach Spags. Now they’re top 10, and they’re doing a phenomenal job, which results in Patrick Mahomes being more of a game manager.

“He’s still spectacular and magical, but he doesn’t need to go out there and put up 40 points. He doesn’t need to go out there … he doesn’t even need Tyreek Hill.”

Allen’s numbers in the last three Bills games against the Chiefs in the playoffs are outstanding: 931 total yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Yet, he’s lost them all.

Like Marshall said, it’s not a knock on Allen. It’s just clearly showing how great Mahomes and this Chiefs dynasty is it looks to make history against the Philadelphia Eagles.

PUSHING BOUNDARIES WITH REVOLT

Marshall loves watching and discussing the league he played in 13 seasons and other sports and culture with his “I Am Athlete” sports media platform. But he feels he’s going to take it to the next level with the brand’s partnership with Revolt, the Black-owned multimedia platform that announced its launch of Revolt Sports.

Marshall, with media personality and cultural commentator Kayla Nicole as a co-host, will be featured on Revolt Sports Weekly powered by “I am Athlete,” which will feature unscripted discussions with the duo and other celebrity contributors from the top stories in sports to the hottest cultural topics.

The first episode, which featured Marshall’s former UCF teammates, Josh “Beezo” Bellamy and Mike Sims-Walker, discussed the NFL’s conference championship matchups, while also going deep on whether celebrating rapper Big Meech with a welcome back party next month after spending 16 years in jail for drug trafficking and money laundering is right for the community.

“People want the real. They want authentic, and that’s what our culture is,” Marshall explained. “These are the conversations we’ve been having in the locker room since sports were established. It’s the same conversations we have in the salons and barbershops. This is the same conversation we have on the stoops on the block, same conversations.

“’I Am Athlete’ lives at the intersection of hip-hop and sports. So, talking about things that are relevant to the culture — pop culture, whatever you have it — is just a general conversation that is natural to us. That’s what you’ll get from this show every single week. We’ll dive into the hottest topics in sports and also the biggest stories in pop culture.”

