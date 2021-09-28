Bradley Zimmer smokes homer off of his brother, Kyle Zimmer

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer said he felt “mixed emotions” after he hit a home run off his older brother, Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Zimmer.

The solo shot came in the eighth inning of an 8-3 win Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland as the Royals reliever left an 84.5 mph slider over the plate and 28-year-old Bradley did not miss it.

“I’d say it’s a mix of emotions,” Bradley Zimmer said. “I don’t necessarily pride myself just because I hit that off of my brother. Hopefully, someday, we’ll be on the same team. I’d like to be on the same team. It was fun. It was a little, I guess, redemption. He got me the first time, so I had to make it even.”

Cleveland led 6-3 when the younger Zimmer stepped into the box. Statscast shows the solo shot sailed 106 feet above the field and traveled 107 mph.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, as reported by MLB.com, a brother homering off a brother has only happened three other times in AL/NL history in the modern era — since 1900:

Oct. 7, 1904: Naps’ George Stovall off Tigers’ Jesse Stovall

July 19, 1933: Red Sox’s Rick Ferrell off Indians’ Wes Ferrell

May 29, 1975: Astros’ Joe Niekro off Braves’ Phil Niekro

Kyle Zimmer struck out and walked his younger brother in their previous two matchups this season.