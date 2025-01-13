Boxing star Tyson Fury announces retirement following losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing star Tyson Fury said Monday he is retiring from the sport following a loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last month.

Fury, 36, made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram.

“Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury said. “It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

It was not clear why Fury mentioned Turpin. The Englishman was an 18th century highway robber and horse thief.

“The Gypsy King” suffered back-to-back defeats against Usyk. He lost via split decision back on May 18 and then lost via unanimous decision on Dec. 21. Both fights took place in Saudi Arabia. Fury lost multiple heavyweight championships in his initial loss to Usyk.

Fury’s last win came against Francis Ngannou via split decision.

If this is truly it for Fury, he will retire with a 34-2-1 record with 24 knockouts. The Usyk losses were the only two blemishes on his record. The draw came against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

He previously announced his retirement before his 34th birthday in August 2022 and was back in the ring two months later.

Frank Warren, a boxing promoter who worked with Fury, told BBC he did not speak with Fury before his retirement.

“If that’s what he wants to do, that’s great. He’s done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far,” Warren told BBC radio. “Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He’s got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family.”

Boxing fans were hoping Fury would be able to finally fight Anthony Joshua in a battle of two of Britain’s best fighters of this generation. However, at least for now, that will not happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.