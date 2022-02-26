Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko makes global plea for help amid Russia-Ukraine war: ‘No time to wait’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko made a global call for action Saturday, urging the “entire world” to take immediate action to stop Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Klitschko, the brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, made a stern plea on Instagram for the international community to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent what he says will inevitably become a humanitarian crisis.

“I am addressing the entire world to stop this war that Russia has started,” his video began. “Just today civilians were shot by the rockets … civilians getting killed, and it’s happening in the heart of Europe. There is no time to wait because that’s going to lead [to a] humanitarian catastrophe.”

“You need to act now to stop Russian aggression with anything you can [give] now,” he continued. “In an hour or by tomorrow is going to be too late. Please get into action now. Don’t wait. Act now. Stop this war.”

In a LinkedIn blog post Thursday, Klitschko accused Putin of wanting to destroy the Ukrainian way of life while saying the attacks against the Eastern European nation are the result of years of “weakness in Western democracies.”

“Putin wants to call into question the geopolitical balance across the whole of Europe, he dreams of being the defender of the Slavic peoples wherever they live and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose demise he has never accepted,” he said.

Earlier this month, Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army, explaining that his love for his country compelled him to join.

“It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defense,” he said at the time, via Reuters.

