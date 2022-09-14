Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: ‘I lost a good friend’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife.

Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.

Opening up about the accusations in an interview with “The Overlap” on Thursday, Khan expressed some regret in making the claims against Joshua.

“I had the problem with Anthony Joshua which I feel really bad for because at the end of the day I put him in the firing line for no reason,” Khan said. “I mean he was a friend of mine and since then we’ve never spoken. So, I lost a good friend through that as well.

“What happened was, so my wife — me and her were not talking — and she sent a message saying, ‘look so many fighters messaging me.’ And because she showed me a message of Anthony Joshua saying hi to her or something, I lost it. I said, ‘Who the hell’s he, saying hi to my wife’, even though he was cool with me.”

Joshua denied the allegations when they were made.

Khan said on the podcast he now believes “nothing ever happened” between his wife and Joshua.

Khan and Makhdoom are still married and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Joshua has since moved on to bigger and better things.

He agreed to fight Tyson Fury in one of the most anticipated boxing bouts of the last few years. Fury said in April he was retired after defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.