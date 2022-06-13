Boxer Edgar Berlanga makes crass Mike Tyson reference after victory, issues apology

website maker

Boxer Edgar Berlanga ruffled some feathers on Saturday with a Mike Tyson reference following his unanimous decision victory over Roamer Alexis Angulo.

The super middleweight fighter appeared to try and bite Angulo in the seventh round of the bout. Video showed Berlanga trying to gnaw at Angulo’s left shoulder. He would explain his actions after picking up the victory.

“It was because he was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing elbows. I didn’t want to get cut. I was ready to bite him [like] Mike Tyson,” he said, via MMA Junkie.

Berlanga’s remark didn’t sit well with some and he issued an apology in a series of tweets.

“I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others,” he wrote.

“I reacted poorly and take full responsibility. Moving forward, I am going to be more mindful and encouraging in my behavior. Once again, I do apologize.”

The infamous Tyson bite occurred in his second fight against Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson bit a one-inch chunk of Holyfield’s ear off and spit it out. Tyson was later disqualified. He would say in later interviews the bite was in retaliation to multiple headbutts from Holyfield.

Berlanga moved to 20-0 with the victory. He’s currently the WBO North American Boxing Organization super middleweight champion. He picked up the title in October 2021.