Boxer Devin Haney rips actor Sylvester Stallone over ‘Rocky’ films: ‘Movies wasn’t real’

American boxer Devin Haney took aim at Sylvester Stallone over the actor’s recent commentary on the current state of boxing.

Stallone, a three-time Academy Award nominee, received critical acclaim for his portrayal of renowned Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa in the iconic film franchise.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing Stallone holding the gloves he wore in the mid 1970s during the filming of the original sports drama movie. At one point during the video, Stallone suggested the gloves were identical to what professional boxers used in the 70s.

“They don’t even allow these today because they’re so dangerous. But that’s what they used when I did the film. They’re barely six-ounces, they’re Reyes and they’re literally lethal. I still have them because it’s a time when things people were tougher. I’m sorry, they were. Life is just getting a little easier and easier and easier… I cherish hard work, even though I hate it.”

Haney disagreed with Stallone’s assertion and shared his rebuttal via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dude don’t know a left hook from a fish hook, and got the nerve to speak on times being easier in boxing like he wasn’t just an actor… Buddy them Rocky movies weren’t real,” Haney wrote.

Last April’s upset defeat to Ryan Garcia marked Haney’s most recent appearance in a professional bout.

Haney, who is also known as “The Dream” eventually pursued legal recourse against Garcia after learning Garcia failed multiple drug tests ahead of the bout.

Officials later overturned Garcia’s victory and ruled the fight a no-contest.

