Boston University women’s soccer players back former coach amid Alex Cooper sexual harassment claims: report

A contingent of former Boston University women’s soccer players have reportedly spoken out in defense of former head coach Nancy Feldman amid sexual harassment claims by podcaster Alex Cooper.

Cooper made the initial claims in her “Call Her Alex” Hulu documentary, which premiered last week. She explained further how she felt about her time in the soccer program in a subsequent Q&A session after the film debuted.

After the university released a statement on Friday, TMZ Sports acquired a letter from a representative of 99 Boston University alumni who spoke out in support of Feldman. The letter said they didn’t intend to “diminish or discredit anyone’s individual experience,” but they felt like it was necessary to back Feldman.

The alumni said they “categorically never felt unsafe.”

“We were never at risk of or witness to inappropriate behavior or anything that could be characterized as sexual harassment,” the letter read, via TMZ Sports. “As a leader, she approached every day with professionalism, making decisions in service of the success of the team.”

The 30-year-old claimed that the coach had asked about her sex life, commented on her body, tried to get alone time with her and touched her. Feldman would “fixate on me way more than any other teammate of mine,” Cooper said.

“I felt a lot of anger — anger at my coach, anger at my school, and anger at the system that allowed this to happen,” Cooper said in the documentary.

Cooper and her parents said they had met with the university, which had not fired Feldman, had not investigated the claims, and had allowed Cooper to keep her scholarship.

The university issued a statement on Friday, saying it has “zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.”

“We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office,” it said in a statement, via the New York Post.

“We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all.”

Cooper played for the university from 2013 to 2015 before becoming a podcast host. She and her former roommate began the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that was eventually picked up by Barstool Sports.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.