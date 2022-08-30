Boston team president ‘very comfortable’ saying Alex Cora, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will return

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox playoff hopes are looking bleaker by the day, eight games back for the final Wild Card spot in the American League and 16 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Boston has lost eight of its last 11 games as the calendar turns to the final month of Major League Baseball’s regular season, and the Red Sox are almost certainly set to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years.

But do not expect wholesale changes in Bean Town.

YANKEES’ AARON JUDGE JOINS ELITE CLUB IN MLB HISTORY WITH 50TH HOME RUN

Only a year removed from an appearance in the American League Championship Series, Boston CEO and team president Sam Kennedy told The Athletic that he has no plans of removing Alex Cora or chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back. And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group,” Kennedy said Monday. “That direction is continuing to build for the future, but also continuing to invest at the major-league level.”

Cora is in his second stint as manager in Boston after being suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season by MLB for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. He has an overall record of 346-269, managing Boston to the 2018 World Series title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After being just two games away from the 2021 World Series, Boston added infielder Trevor Story in the offseason. However, the injury bug hit Boston hard, including to the starting rotation with pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale, and Michael Wacha all missing time.

DODGERS’ ALL-STAR PITCHER TONY GONSOLIN HEADS TO IL WITH FOREARM STRAIN

“We’re all incredibly disappointed in how the season has unfolded. It’s certainly not where we thought we would be when we came into camp,” Kennedy said. “We had a magical 2021 year where we were two games from the World Series. We went out and added to what was an incredibly talented group with Trevor Story. We were very optimistic about our chances and where we were headed and incredibly excited that our baseball operations group had just done a fantastic job of building for the future at the same time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To be looking up at the American League East at this point of the year is painful and frustrating. And frankly we deserve the criticism we’re getting. We’ve got to own that. It’s on us. But we’ve been around here a long time, and we’re prepared to turn things around quickly here as we head into ’23.”

Bloom replaced Dave Dombrowski in 2019 after steering the Tampa Bay Rays to its first playoff appearance since the 2013 season, and reportedly is in the third year of a four-year deal. Boston exercised Cora’s option last November for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.