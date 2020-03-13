Boston Marathon postponed until September over coronavirus outbreak

The Boston Marathon, which takes place annually in April, was postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday.

The marathon was set to take place on April 20 but is now set to run on September 14. It is the first delay in the race’s 124-year history, according to the Boston Globe.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS?

“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” Boston Athletic Association (BAA) CEO Tom Grilk said in a news release. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”

Grilk added: “The B.A.A.’s mission of promoting health through sports, especially running, has guided our organization for more than a century. In collaboration with our many partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to Boston in September in celebration of the 124th Boston Marathon.”

FORMER NFL WIDE RECEIVER SHOWS REALITY OF ITALY’S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Officials hope they could replicate the marathon’s three-day weekend and fit the race in the middle of several other things going on, which includes the Chicago Marathon and college move-in days, according to the Boston Globe. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker would need to declare the day a state holiday, which he is reportedly planning to do soon.

The race sees more than 30,000 runners from 120 countries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Friday morning, Massachusetts had at least 108 coronavirus cases in the state.