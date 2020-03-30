Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart cleared from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, one of the NBA players who tested positive for the coronavirus, said he has been cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

EX-NBA STAR STEPHON MARBURY TRYING TO GET MILLIONS OF MASKS TO NEW YORK AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On Sunday night, Smart sent out an update about his status on Twitter.

Smart, along with Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz are all NBA players who have been cleared after testing positive for the virus.

CRISTIANO RONALDO, TEAMMATES AGREE TO PAY CUTS AMID ITALY’S CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HELP JUVENTUS

The entire Oklahoma City Thunder team tested negative a week and a half ago, and only the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have shared that they had players test positive, including Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA managed to slow the spread of coronavirus by canceling games immediately upon players showing symptoms of the virus. If the NBA continued playing games, there is no doubt more teams and their players would have been affected, health experts say.