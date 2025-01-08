Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty makes decision on NFL Draft after historic season

After his draft stock skyrocketed thanks to a once-in-a-generation type of season, Ashton Jeanty is going pro.

The Boise State running back, fresh off of coming up just short of rewriting the record books, has announced that he will declare for the NFL Draft.

“The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I’m proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level,” Jeanty wrote in a social media post.

As a sophomore in 2023, Jeanty ran for 1,347 yards — this past season, he almost doubled that.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards, 28 shy of surpassing Barry Sanders for the most in a college season. His epic campaign, though, put him second on the all-time list, as he surpassed both Melvin Gordon and Kevin Smith during his lone College Football Playoff game against a stout Penn State defense.

Jeanty’s performance propelled the Broncos to winning the Mountain West and earning a bye into the CFP quarterfinals. However, Jeanty ran for just 104 yards, his lowest of the season, as the Nittany Lions moved on to the semifinals. Entering the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty had rushed for over 125 yards in each of his previous 13 games of the season.

The running back figures to be a first-round pick this season, and it’s hard to see why he wouldn’t be. The 2024 season saw a revitalization of the running back position, and Jeanty is without a doubt the best on the board this year.

It is rather rare to see running backs taken in the first round, although there were two such cases in 2023 — but again, with his skillset and how the position regained its value this year, some mock drafts Jeanty being picked in the teens.

Jeanty finished in second place in the Heisman Trophy voting, falling to Travis Hunter in the closest vote since 2009.

