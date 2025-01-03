Boise State coach pleads for fans to donate to NIL fund with other teams offering up to ’10 times more’

Boise State may have just made the College Football Playoff, but it’s apparent offensive coordinator Dick Koetter is worried about the team’s future success.

The Broncos won the Mountain West and earned an automatic bye into the CFP but fell to No. 6 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Eve.

With NIL hot and heavy and players transferring for money, Koetter said the Broncos are victims of the system.

“We are behind right now in the NIL game,” Koetter wrote in a Facebook post. “Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us.

“I know it’s not all about the money and Coach D (Spencer Danielson) and the staff will undoubtedly continue to find the ‘right kind of guys’ but money is an issue.”

Koetter then pleaded with fans to contribute to the school’s NIL fund “so that Coach D can keep our best players in Boise and continue to find the next Ashton Jeanty or Ahmed Hassanein.”

“Thanks Coach Koetter. Every dollar counts to keep our players here at BSU. We need everyone’s help,” Danielson wrote on X.

Koetter has said the 2024 season will be his last as a coach, and he reiterated that in his lengthy post.

Jeanty fell short of Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record by just 28 yards after running for 104 in what will likely be his final college game. He had run for over 125 in his previous 13 games.

