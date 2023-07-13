Bodycam captures final gunshot from apparent murder-suicide of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew

Newly released bodycam footage from police in Oklahoma captured the final gunshot that went off just as officers responded to a suspected murder-suicide at the home of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws.

Jack Janway, 69, and his wife, Terry Janway, 68, were found dead inside a Muskogee home on June 26 after law enforcement received a 911 call over reports of a disturbance and someone with a gun.

Inside the home, the Janways’ 11-year-old grandson, the nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra, was also found dead.

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement at the time that officers responded to the scene and saw a person “laying in the hallway inside the front door.” Shortly after, they heard a gunshot inside the home.

The newly obtained bodycam footage recorded the final gunshot as officers responded to the scene.

As officers worked to secure the perimeter of the scene, one can be heard describing a victim who was seen covered with a “blanket.”

Police then approached the front door and announced their presence as they opened the unlocked door. Seconds later, a gunshot can be heard.

New information provided by the Muskogee Police Department revealed that Jack Janway’s body was identified as the victim near the front door. Terry Janway was later located on a couch positioned “next to a handgun.”

The final victim was found in a bedroom.

Police told Fox News Digital at the time that they were investigating the fatal shooting as a possible murder-suicide and that Terry Janway was being looked at as a possible suspect.

Johnson and his wife have not publicly commented on the fatal shooting. Legacy Motor Club issued a statement shortly after news of the shootings broke to confirm that Johnson’s No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet would be withdrawing from NASCAR’s Cup Series event in Chicago.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the racing team said in its statement.