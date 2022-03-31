NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is heading to Los Angeles and staying in the NFC West.

Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams following his release by the Seahawks earlier this month, the Rams announced Thursday.

“Welcome home, @Bwagz!!” the team tweeted, referencing Wagner by his Twitter handle.

ESPN reported it’s a $50 million deal worth up to $65 million.

Wagner joins the Rams after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seahawks. During that decade, he registered 1,383 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 60 pass breakups and 78 QB hits.

He was named to the Pro Bowl eight times, was a First-Team All-Pro six times, and won the 2014 Super Bowl as Seattle’s defense limited the offense of Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos to just eight points.

Wagner was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team along with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, his new teammate in LA.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey suggested the new-look defense won’t have many weaknesses.

“Inspiration & motivation,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter. “This defense will be elite at all 3 levels, I’m claiming it.”

“Let’s go!! Don’t have to play against @Bwagz anymore!!!!” added Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

NFL STAR BOBBY WAGNER OPENS UP ABOUT SEAHAWKS RELEASE

The signing comes after Wagner opened up about his release from the Seahawks in March, saying he didn’t hear from the team initially about its decision to cut him.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner tweeted at the time.

Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos this offseason, had been the last remaining members of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team. They were both selected by Seattle in the 2012 NFL draft.

Wagner joins a Rams team that won the Super Bowl in February over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The linebacker leads all active players in total tackles with 1,383.