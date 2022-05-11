Bobby Portis Jr’s go-ahead put back pushes Bucks over Celtics, Milwaukee takes 3-2 series lead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bobby Portis Jr. was in the right place at the right time.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hit some clutch shots in pivotal moments and had a chance to tie the game against the Boston Celtics with 11 seconds left but missed a free throw. Portis was there to get the offensive rebound and put the ball into the net for the go-ahead shot.

Marcus Smart would get a chance to tie the game with about 7 seconds left but he was blocked by Jrue Holiday who was helping Pat Connaughton on defense. Holiday got the ball and threw it off Smart as he was falling out of bounds.

Connaughton would get fouled on the other end and hit two free throws to help put the game away. Holiday stole the ball away from Smart one more time on Boston’s last chance effort to get it up the floor for one more shot.

The Bucks won the game 110-107 and took a 3-2 series lead and move one win away from the Eastern Conference finals.

Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 40 minutes. He also hit two clutch three-pointers down the stretch to keep Milwaukee in the game despite some runs from Boston.

Holiday added 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win. Portis had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had incredible games for the Celtics.

Tatum was 12-for-29 from the floor and finished with a team-high 34 points. Brown was 9-for-19 from the floor and finished with 26 points. Marcus Smart added 15 points.

Game 6 is set for Friday night. Milwaukee will move onto the conference finals with a victory. The winner of this season will meet the winner of the series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.