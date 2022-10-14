FOX Sports 

Bob Costas mistakenly calls Guardians pitcher Justin Bieber: ‘I vowed that would not happen’

Legendary sportscaster Bob Costas made a funny flub during Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians Friday afternoon.

The Guardians had Shane Bieber on the mound in Game 2, and his pitching prowess and some timely hitting helped Cleveland tie the series against New York.

But Costas, a polished award-winning broadcaster who has spent years calling big games, made the gaffe in the sixth inning.

“Justin Bieber,” Costas said taking a brief pause, “just threw his 84th pitch.”

Moments later, he realized his mistake.

“Did I actually call Shane Bieber Justin Bieber,” a shocked Costas said. “I vowed that would not happen. I’m sure it’s not the first time it’s happened in his life.”

Never say never. The mistake could happen to anyone. Luckily for Costas, it wasn’t too late to fess up.

The Bieber duo connected on social media in August 2019. The Guardians pitcher pointed out an error on a Topps baseball card that had the Justin error.

Shane Bieber wore a jersey on players weekend in 2019 that said “Not Justin.” The pop star was then spotted on a motorcycle wearing a jersey that said “Not Shane Bieber.”

On Friday, the pitcher went 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters.