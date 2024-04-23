Bo Nix not worried about what pick he’s taken with in NFL Draft: ‘Tom Brady was picked very far back’

“Quarterback heavy” is a term used to describe the 2024 NFL Draft prospect class, where the top three picks – maybe even four – are expected to be used on potential franchise signal callers.

Those names have been discussed a bunch. USC’s Caleb Williams has been deemed the unanimous No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears, while LSU Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are among the top quarterbacks. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy also entered those ranks following his national title-winning season.

However, there are other quarterbacks in this draft that could also become the face of a franchise despite not getting all the pre-draft hype.

Among them is Bo Nix, Oregon’s quarterback the past two seasons after he spent three years at Auburn. His work on tape this past season, along with his NFL Draft Combine and pre-Draft interviews with teams, has propelled him into the first round of many mock drafts.

However, Nix is not expected to be taken in that top 10 group that every prospect wishes to hear their name called. However, it does not bother Nix that he might be on the outside looking in.

For one, it is very safe to say he is going to be drafted. More importantly, he knows that draft position does not mean a thing at the end of the day, and he used one of the best examples possible to explain that.

“Tom Brady was picked very far back in the draft, and he turned out all right, too,” Nix told Fox News Digital while discussing his experience at Selfridge Air National Guard Base before the Draft, thanks to USAA. “I just want the opportunity and the ability to go out there and play and everything will work out.”

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and though Nix is not expected to drop that far, his thought process still stands. Many quarterbacks have gone outside the top 10 picks in the draft and done very well for themselves in the NFL.

Nix, a four-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, finally got a fully healthy season in 2023, and he made the best of it. Over 14 games, Nix’s final collegiate season was his best by far with 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

“I just think the ability to process and get the ball out and know where I’m going with the football,” he said when asked what clicked for him last season to light up the stat sheet. “Everything just kinda came together this past year. I was able to finally play a full season, and I was healthy for the whole year.

“Every game I was able to go out there and perform at a high level. The ability was always there, and I was in a great situation. Finally, it happened this past year, but it didn’t necessarily surprise me. I was excited that all the work and effort paid off.”

Nix added that he has “nothing to prove” after all the work he put in at the collegiate level. So, when it comes to the team that eventually chooses him – no matter where that is on the draft board – he feels it will be the best situational fit.

“They’re gonna choose me and someone will. I’m excited to be a part of their team.

“I think the draft is all situation-based – teams take who they see fit. Quite frankly, I’m glad the team that fits me is going to take me because I don’t want to go to a bad fit. So, whatever happens, that’s what happens.”

Looking at the loads of mock drafts available, evaluators have Nix going mid-first round, with many choosing the Denver Broncos (No. 12) and Minnesota Vikings (Nos. 11 and 23). Those are two quarterback hungry teams, with Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins moving on from Denver and Minnesota respectively.

Rookies just want to make the best of the opportunity they’re given, and when hearing their name called on Draft Day, there is always a smile (and sometimes watery eyes) because that opportunity has presented itself.

Nix could not care less about the hype or expectations. He just wants to prove he can make it at the highest level of football, and that is what he intends to do.

“They’re going to get an extreme competitor, somebody that does anything he can physically and mentally and all the things to win the game,” Nix said. “They’re going to get a talented quarterback that can go out there and process information at a high level and is going to be a great teammate.

“Whoever it is, like I said, I’m just extremely excited and honestly can’t wait to be on a team.”

Nix teamed up with fellow prospect, Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, during the tour of Selfridge, a National Guard base just outside of Detroit, where they got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime flight in a Black Hawk helicopter over the city. It is all thanks to USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service partner.

“When we were able to do military appreciation week not only during college, but now moving forward to the ‘Salute to Service’ week with the NFL and USAA, I think it gives you the realization and allows you to take a second and recognize all they do for us and everything that goes into serving our country and being a part of the military,” Nix said. “They’re the reason we’re essentially allowed to go out there and play the game of football.”

